Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $581,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

HSY stock opened at $206.98 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.17 and a 200-day moving average of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $314.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $2,814,591. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

