Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $543,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.79.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $141.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

