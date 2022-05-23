Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $532,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 13,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $336,935.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,290,067 shares of company stock worth $32,798,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $27.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

