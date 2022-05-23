Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 318 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,182,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $62.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.52. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

