LINKA (LINKA) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

LINKA (LINKA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 2% against the dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $2,799.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,209.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001656 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

