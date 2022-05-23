LinkEye Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (LET)

LinkEye (LET) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $163,292.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LinkEye has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LinkEye

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

