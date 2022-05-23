Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LQDT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.56. 9,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,870. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $28.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $68.28 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $82,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 48.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 50.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 24,360.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

