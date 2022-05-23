Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 4,200 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $1,102,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,158.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 274.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAL traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.71. 5,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,227. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $595,181.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $394,784 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

