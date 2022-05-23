Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,397,000 after buying an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after acquiring an additional 143,649 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,811,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,346,000 after acquiring an additional 103,146 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,103 shares of company stock worth $14,671,775. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.83 and a 200-day moving average of $157.06.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.