Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $246.03. 13,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.02 and a 200-day moving average of $253.42. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.