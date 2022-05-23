Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Global Payments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.46.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,877. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.46. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.80 and a 12-month high of $197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

