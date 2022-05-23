Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,342,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.25.

Shares of ORLY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $572.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,671. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $519.32 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $674.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $667.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

