Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 870 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,932,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.88.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,010 shares of company stock worth $5,189,530. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.63. 6,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,005. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.20 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.52.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.