Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,800 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,548. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.13. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

