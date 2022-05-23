Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 4,000 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFL traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $56.24. 14,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,562. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.