Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 4,900 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.89. 74,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,512,985. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.