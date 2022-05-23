loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LDI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of loanDepot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities cut shares of loanDepot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of loanDepot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Get loanDepot alerts:

NYSE:LDI opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $858.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that loanDepot will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $285,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $796,500.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth about $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 1,293.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 951,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,705,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.