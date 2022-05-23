loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Down 6.9%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. 7,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 978,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $820.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. loanDepot’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell bought 33,285 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $83,212.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 253,285 shares in the company, valued at $633,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $796,500.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth $3,705,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

