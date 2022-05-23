Loopring [NEO] Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinMex, Gate.io and DragonEX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,598.54 or 0.21843295 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00490319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00033622 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008578 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX, CoinMex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

