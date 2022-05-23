Loser Coin (LOWB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $426,561.00

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $426,561.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 293.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,930.61 or 0.49542982 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.22 or 0.00495140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00034953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

