Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Increased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.25. 3,519,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,532. The company has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.61. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.22 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

