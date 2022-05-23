Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.10% of Lumen Technologies worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.