MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Sees Large Volume Increase

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,312,171 shares.The stock last traded at $3.75 and had previously closed at $3.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNKD shares. StockNews.com raised MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a market cap of $957.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MannKind by 199.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,607 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in MannKind by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

