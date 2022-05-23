Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) to announce $235.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.00 million. Maravai LifeSciences reported sales of $217.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $941.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $920.30 million to $954.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $736.84 million, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $885.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 41,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,719. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

