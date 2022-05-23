Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 230.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 230.71 ($2.84).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 215 ($2.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.65) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 135.35 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The company has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.15. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.24).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

