Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Insider Acquires £114,000 in Stock

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARSGet Rating) insider William Rucker bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($140,532.54).

LON MARS opened at GBX 58.55 ($0.72) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. Marston’s PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 50.71 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.45 ($1.21). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.81. The firm has a market cap of £371.30 million and a P/E ratio of -20.91.

Several research firms recently commented on MARS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.80) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marston’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 100.83 ($1.24).

About Marston’s (Get Rating)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

