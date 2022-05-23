Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Insider Acquires £114,000 in Stock

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) insider William Rucker bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($140,532.54).

LON MARS opened at GBX 58.55 ($0.72) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. Marston’s PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 50.71 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.45 ($1.21). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.81. The firm has a market cap of £371.30 million and a P/E ratio of -20.91.

Get Marston's alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MARS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.80) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marston’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 100.83 ($1.24).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.