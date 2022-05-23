MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of MTZ opened at $80.25 on Friday. MasTec has a 1-year low of $70.72 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.27.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in MasTec by 21.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 565,274 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $231,287,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $138,946,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

