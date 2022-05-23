Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lifted by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.5% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Mastercard by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Mastercard by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 931,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $323,203,000 after acquiring an additional 137,648 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

NYSE MA traded up $10.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $347.00. 128,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,553. The stock has a market cap of $337.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.18 and a 200-day moving average of $353.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

