Mate (MATE) Trading Up 33.5% This Week

Mate (MATE) traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Mate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Mate has a total market capitalization of $1,390.64 and $2,182.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mate has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,769.95 or 0.22510342 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00493089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033347 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Mate Coin Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mate

