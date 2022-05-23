Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,730 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.37% of Maxar Technologies worth $29,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

MAXR opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

