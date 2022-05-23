Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $62.00 Average PT from Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $72.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 30.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 44.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,437,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,842,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

