Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSIGet Rating) to report $280.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.21 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $280.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ MMSI traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.72. 7,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,959. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,240,000 after acquiring an additional 809,628 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,163,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,884,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

