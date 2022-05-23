Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,544,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 177,821 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 9.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Meta Platforms worth $855,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,148,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,820,016,000 after purchasing an additional 183,436 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,269. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.28.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.33. The stock had a trading volume of 597,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,371,832. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

