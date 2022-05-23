Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 43,610 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.5% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $270,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.28.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,269. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.18 on Monday, reaching $195.72. 573,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,371,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.18 and its 200-day moving average is $263.41. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $529.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

