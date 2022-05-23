MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 45.8% lower against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $155,099.39 and approximately $84.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00052207 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 437,357,567 coins and its circulating supply is 160,055,639 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.