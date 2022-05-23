Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel Acquires 2,500 Shares

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel acquired 2,500 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.77 per share, for a total transaction of $61,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.88. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 839.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 34.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

About Midland States Bancorp (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

