MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Down 33.6% Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $28.80 million and $418.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00009083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00209739 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001354 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00344058 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000468 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,838,992 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

