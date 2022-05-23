Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Down 62% This Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00007808 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $6,333.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 62% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,818.20 or 0.22576803 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00489843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00033476 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.