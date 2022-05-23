Mirrored Twitter Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,058.00 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $56,222.28 and $3,058.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.09 or 0.00010517 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 656.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,849.71 or 0.77695322 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.92 or 0.00506376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00035283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,082.30 or 1.49892004 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 18,178 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

