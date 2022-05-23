Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,983,000 after purchasing an additional 79,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,229,000 after purchasing an additional 914,343 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $137.86. 133,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690,549. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.40. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,625,874. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

