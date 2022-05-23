Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Momentive Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.29. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Momentive Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Momentive Global by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global (Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.