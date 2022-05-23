Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Mondelez International by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,331 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 137,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,619,529. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

