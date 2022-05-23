Monero Classic Price Up 24.7% Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 603.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $3,266.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.84 or 0.00615829 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

