Morgan Stanley Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $225.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.14.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.68 and its 200-day moving average is $257.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

