Morpheus.Network (MNW) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.11 Million

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001838 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $26.11 million and $171,742.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

