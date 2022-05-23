Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives $74.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.40.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MORF. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
In related news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of MORF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,092. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12. Morphic has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $867.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.46.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.04). Morphic had a negative net margin of 559.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About Morphic (Get Rating)
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.
