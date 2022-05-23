Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives $74.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MORF. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at about $11,197,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth about $16,949,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Morphic by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,221,000 after purchasing an additional 227,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,092. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12. Morphic has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $867.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.04). Morphic had a negative net margin of 559.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

