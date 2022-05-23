Mountaineer Partners Management LLC Takes Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,000. Century Aluminum accounts for 6.3% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Century Aluminum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CENX. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $30,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CENX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ CENX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,419. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $30.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.30 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $422,532.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,491 shares of company stock worth $1,132,562. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

