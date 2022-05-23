Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,975,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $149,758.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,680.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

MOV opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $742.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $205.98 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Movado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.