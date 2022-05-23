MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) & Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Critical Contrast

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) and Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Enstar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Enstar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enstar Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MS&AD Insurance Group and Enstar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Enstar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MS&AD Insurance Group 4.22% 9.29% 1.24% Enstar Group N/A 2.55% 0.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Enstar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MS&AD Insurance Group $46.15 billion 0.38 $1.36 billion $1.61 9.14 Enstar Group $789.00 million 5.08 $473.00 million ($5.26) -42.21

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Enstar Group. Enstar Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MS&AD Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MS&AD Insurance Group beats Enstar Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MS&AD Insurance Group (Get Rating)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantee, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance services; and risk management and nursing care services. In addition, the company offers credit guarantee, and personal loan services; weather derivatives services; and roadside and home assistance services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Enstar Group (Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. It operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other Continental European countries. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

