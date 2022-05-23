MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $12,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 4,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM opened at $81.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $95.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.